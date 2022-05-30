Chicago man charged with stabbing 56-year-old multiple times during fight at Loop hotel

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old man in a downtown hotel Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of West Randolph Street.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old man was allegedly involved in a fight with the suspect, 42-year-old Gregory Bell, on the fifth floor hallway of a hotel, police said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, and was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Bell was arrested moments later, and placed into custody.

Bell has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

No additional information was made available by police.