Loop stabbing: 1 hurt after being stabbed multiple times in hotel hallway; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed multiple times at a hotel in Chicago's Loop Sunday morning.
The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of West Randolph Street.
At about 1 a.m., the victim was involved in a fight with another person on the fifth floor hallway of a hotel, police said.
The victim was stabbed multiple times, and was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The offender was taken into custody.
No further information was provided by police.
Advertisement