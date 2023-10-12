Chicago man charged with stealing from South Loop business

A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a business in the South Loop.

Tevin Tucker, 27, allegedly stole property from a retail store while armed in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

Tucker was arrested around 11:14 a.m. in the same block as the robbery. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Tucker has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.