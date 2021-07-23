Chicago man charged with threatening to shoot Clerk of the DuPage County Circuit Court in the head

Bond has been set for a Chicago man who is charged with making a threatening phone call to the office of Candice Adams, Clerk of the DuPage County Circuit Court.

Bernard Williams, 42, has been charged with one count of threatening a public official and one count of harassment by telephone to a state employee.

Prosecutors say that Williams called the office of the DuPage County Clerk of the Circuit Court on Thursday around 3 p.m. and told a representative that he would come to the office and shoot everyone that works there.

Williams also allegedly threatened to "shoot the Clerk in the head."

Williams was located at about 10 a.m. Friday in a courtroom in the courthouse and was taken into custody.

"My office takes any threat or even the perception of a threat against a public employee or elected official extremely seriously," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "For our government to function properly, it is imperative that elected officials as well as their staff be allowed to serve free from harassment, without concern for their personal safety."

Bond has been set at $1 million for Williams.