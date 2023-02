article

A 19-year-old man was charged with robbing another man in West Rogers Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Lorenzo Nelson, of Chicago, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. just after he forcefully stole property from a 21-year-old in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Nelson was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.