Chicago man faces charges for suburban country club heist

A Chicago man is facing charges after he was suspected of robbing a country club last month in the western suburbs.

Sergio Calderon-Martinez, 34, was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident at Carriage Greens Country Club in Darien on June 12, according to a statement from police.

About 11:15 a.m., Darien officers responded to a report of a robbery at 8700 Carriage Green Drive, police said.

Carriage Greens Country Club in Darien. (Google)

Witnesses told police the suspect took money from the cash register and implied he was armed with a weapon, the statement said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in, including the license plate, police said.

Calderon-Martinez was taken into custody after a vehicle matching the description was located in Chicago, according to officials.

He was transported to the DuPage County Jail.

No further information was immediately available.