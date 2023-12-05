Chicago man convicted of murder at 18 awaiting new trial

A Chicago man who was convicted of murder at the age of 18 is set to get a new trial.

Darien Harris has been behind bars for 12 years and was sentenced to 76 years. His only conviction was vacated due to the star witness being legally blind.

The only video from the 2011 shooting shows a person at the shooting at a BP gas station on 66th and Stony Island. However, the footage does not show who the shooter is. A witness came forward when Chicago police arrived at the scene.

Harris will now be held at the Cook County Jail, awaiting a new trial.

"The judge did deny him bond today," said Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, an attorney for the Exoneration Project. "There's significant evidence of Darien's innocence that makes us surprised that the state is retrying the case."

Harris' attorneys say they are ready for a trial as soon as possible.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office issued the following statement:

Due to shifts in witness testimony and available evidence, in the interest of justice and to ensure that the principles of fairness and due process are upheld, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) did not object to the vacation of the original 2011 case involving Darien Harris. Our office will pursue a new trial based on the facts, evidence, the law, and witness testimony. This decision is not made lightly, but with a profound sense of responsibility towards the integrity of our legal system and the community we serve, and securing justice for the victim. We are committed to a fair and just resolution of this case, guided by the evidence and the law.