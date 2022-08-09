Chicago man cut locks off Mag Mile shop display cases, stole $60K in watches: police

A Chicago man has been charged with stealing $60,000 worth of vintage watches from a Magnificent Mile shop last month.

Anthony Strozier, 31, was arrested Monday in the 100 block of West Elm Street and charged with a felony count of theft, according to police.

On July 26, Strozier allegedly cut the locks off display cases inside a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and took the watches without paying, according to Supt. David Brown.

Anthony Strozier, 31. (Chicago police)

Strozier was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.