Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Humboldt Park

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to a double murder that happened in Humboldt Park over a year ago.

Ronnie Henderson, 27, allegedly shot and killed two men in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive on May 9, 2022.

The shooting left 34-year-old Devel Syomonjones and 35-year-old Antwon Gee dead at approximately 3:04 p.m. near a park where children were out playing.

Investigators said the shooting unfolded just west of the park’s tennis courts, located near California Avenue and Evergreen Avenue.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One offender was taken into custody that day.

Henderson was arrested on Wednesday in the 8500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder. His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.