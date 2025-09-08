Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man ordered detained after sheriff's police find pistol with laser sight

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 8, 2025 8:04am CDT
    • Larry Thompson, 18, of Chicago, was charged after sheriff’s police say they found him with a pistol and loaded magazine.
    • Investigators say he lacked a FOID card or concealed carry license.
    • A judge ordered him detained in Cook County Jail following his first court appearance.

CHICAGO - A Cook County judge ordered a Chicago man held after sheriff’s police say they found him with a pistol outfitted with a laser sight late last month.

What we know:

On Aug. 29, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Investigators were working near 93rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when a witness reported seeing a man brandishing what appeared to be an AR-style pistol in the 8700 block of South Dauphin Avenue on the South Side.

Police said they found a man who matched the description, identified as 18-year-old Larry Thompson of Chicago. Investigators said they recovered a backpack containing a pistol with a laser sight and a loaded magazine.

Larry Thompson | CCSO

Authorities said Thompson did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license. After being read his Miranda rights, Thompson admitted the gun was his, according to investigators.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Thompson appeared in court on Aug. 30, when a judge ordered him detained at Cook County Jail.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

