Chicago man ordered detained after sheriff's police find pistol with laser sight
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge ordered a Chicago man held after sheriff’s police say they found him with a pistol outfitted with a laser sight late last month.
What we know:
On Aug. 29, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Investigators were working near 93rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when a witness reported seeing a man brandishing what appeared to be an AR-style pistol in the 8700 block of South Dauphin Avenue on the South Side.
Police said they found a man who matched the description, identified as 18-year-old Larry Thompson of Chicago. Investigators said they recovered a backpack containing a pistol with a laser sight and a loaded magazine.
Larry Thompson | CCSO
Authorities said Thompson did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license. After being read his Miranda rights, Thompson admitted the gun was his, according to investigators.
He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
What's next:
Thompson appeared in court on Aug. 30, when a judge ordered him detained at Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.