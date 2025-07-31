Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Chicago home, police say

The Brief A 47-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday morning in a Southwest Side home. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. Police say the gun appeared to have discharged unintentionally; Area One detectives are investigating.



A man died early Thursday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a Southwest Side home, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:25 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 7200 block of South California Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Inside the home, police found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man appeared to have accidentally discharged a firearm, causing the self-inflicted injury.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The man's identity is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.