Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A man died early Thursday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a Southwest Side home, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:25 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 7200 block of South California Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Inside the home, police found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man appeared to have accidentally discharged a firearm, causing the self-inflicted injury.
He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
The man's identity is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.
