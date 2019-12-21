Chicago man dies four days after car crash in Oak Park

A 31-year-old man died Friday, four days after a vehicle crash in Oak Park in the west suburbs.

Deon Cain was involved in a crash about 4:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Le Moyne Parkway, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered a cervical spinal cord injury in the crash and died about 8:05 p.m. Friday at Loyola University Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. The autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Cain lived in Washington Park on the South Side, the medical examiner’s office said.

Oak Park police did not respond to a request for details.