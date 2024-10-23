Chicago man dies after being run over by equipment while working in Gurnee

A Chicago man died this week, days after being run over by a piece of equipment while working in Gurnee.

The Gurnee Fire Department and Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a report of a person run over by equipment at the Illinois Tollway M-4 building along Interstate 94 near Grand Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Gregory Bolls, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

On Sunday, the Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that Bolls had died from his injuries.

Preliminary findings indicated that he died from blunt force trauma related to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP and OSHA.



