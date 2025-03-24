Chicago man drove 113 mph, jumped down 20ft wall to elude police: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man allegedly led DuPage County police on a high-speed chase in which he reached up to 113 mph, according to prosecutors. The suspect then tried to run on foot and jumped down a 20-foot wall trying to elude officers. Kevin Culps, 28, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor crimes.



A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly leading police in DuPage County on a high-speed chase and then trying to elude officers on foot last Friday.

A judge said Kevin Culps, 28, should be kept in jail after being charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic crimes, including driving with a revoked license, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Kevin Culps (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

What we know:

Around 2:18 a.m. last Friday, Culps allegedly fled from officers after he had been pulled over for a suspended registration in Downers Grove, prosecutors said.

He made his way to Interstate 88 where Oak Brook police officers began pursuing him. Culps allegedly reached speeds of about 113 mph near I-88 and Meyers Road.

When he entered eastbound I-290, Berkeley police officers used spike strips on his car. Culps then allegedly got out of his car and tried to flee on foot, jumping down a 20-foot wall into trees.

He was later taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers found a gun near where Culps ran.

What they're saying:

The local state's attorney praised the arrest of the suspect.

"It is alleged that in an utter display of contempt for the rule of law and complete disregard for public safety, Mr. Culps led police officers from multiple agencies on a 113-mph high-speed chase," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "The successful apprehension of the defendant in this case sends a loud and clear message that law enforcement throughout the region will work together to ensure safe travel for motorists on all our roadways."

What's next:

Culps’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.