Chicago man charged with aggravated battery at Elmhurst movie theatre

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with allegedly groping a teenager at a west suburban movie theater. Delbert Patterson, 62, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.



A Chicago man was accused of groping a 17-year-old girl at a west suburban movie theater last Sunday.

The incident happened at the York Movie Theatre in Elmhurst.

Delbert Patterson, 62, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Delbert Patterson (DuPage County State's Attorney)

What we know:

Prosecutors said Patterson allegedly stroked the girl’s left thigh and buttocks while she was at the York Movie Theatre. He then fled the scene, was chased down by bystanders, and later arrested.

"I commend this brave girl for promptly telling her father for promptly telling her father what happened and the two bystanders who chased the suspect as he tried to flee the scene, leading to his apprehension," said Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean.

Patterson was released from custody following his court appearance Monday and is prohibited from entering the theater. He is expected to be back in court July 28.