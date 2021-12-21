Chicago man extradited from Texas to face murder charge in Rosemoor shooting

article

A Chicago man was extradited from Houston to face a murder charge in an April shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

Edward Roscoe, 29, was identified by police as the suspect who shot and killed 30-year-old Jessica Johnson who was sitting in the driver's seat of a car April 25 in the 500 block of East 103rd Street, police said.

Johnson was struck in the head and body and rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

Roscoe was charged with first-degree murder upon his arrival Sunday at O'Hare International Airport.

He is due in court Tuesday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP