Chicago man faces arson, domestic battery charges for setting apartment building on fire, stabbing girl, woman

An Avalon Park man is facing multiple felony charges following a SWAT standoff that occurred Wednesday.

Donald Williams, 38, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery and one felony count of aggravated arson.

Williams was arrested just before 4 a.m. Wednesday following an hours-long SWAT incident.

He was identified by police as the man who stabbed and injured an 11-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman in the 1400 block of East 79th Street in Avalon Park.

Williams also set an apartment building on fire before being placed into custody.

No further information was provided by police.