Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

article

A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week.

Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder.

On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly approached and fired shots, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the forehead and body, police said.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Coronel was arrested Thursday and was charged accordingly.