Woman fatally shot in forehead in West Lawn

A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots.

One of the women was shot in the forehead and body, police said.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.