Chicago man fatally shot 8-year-old girl in the head after allegedly complaining about noise

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting an eight-year-old girl in Portage Park Saturday night.

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police responded to eight-year-old Sarabi Medina's home in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday to discover a gruesome scene.

According to a witness at the scene, Medina was riding her scooter when Goodman was upset over noise and allegedly shot her in the head.

"It just didn't make sense. None of it made sense," a neighbor, Megan Kelley, told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be."

After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by Sarabi's father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

"Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud," Kelley said.

Loved ones and neighbors say the attack on the little girl was "completely unprovoked."

"She was sweet, she would just ride her scooter up and down the sidewalk smiling," said Destiny Hill, a neighbor. "An innocent, innocent girl who did not deserve that."

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.

"She was his world," said Rene Aquino, friend of the victim’s father.

Aquino witnessed the horrific incident. He's in town from Florida and is an old friend of Sarabi's father, Michael Medina. On Saturday evening, he and a couple friends stopped by to say hello.

"He comes up to me on the passenger side, got the window down, like I said I’m on crutches, I got one leg, so hug I him through the window, he gives me a kiss, I give him a kiss," said Aquino.

Soon after, Aquino says they heard a gunshot.

"He tells his daughter, matter of fact, grab your scooter, come on, you’re going to go upstairs, go upstairs," said Aquino. "She wasn’t even like halfway toward the doorway, when Ben says, ‘watch out, this guy just came out the building, he’s got a gun in his hand.’"

Aquino says before they knew it, the suspect was within steps of the young girl.

"When he raised the gun up, Mike seen him and said, ‘that’s my daughter!’ Mike starts moving towards him, he walks up to her and shoots her right in the head," said Aquino.

That's when Sarabi’s father tackled the suspect. The gun went off again, and the offender was shot in the face, according to police.

On Sunday, detectives remained at the scene for most of the day, where they searched the suspect's apartment.

FOX32 Chicago watched as officers removed evidence from the offender’s building.

Aquino said that during the attack, the suspect was wearing headphones.

"The neighbor, he would always just come out and kind of yell at all the kids on the block. Any time they were playing, he would yell at them being too loud, too noisy," said Kelley.

Sarabi, who loved ones say went by BB, was getting ready to start fourth grade at Reinberg Elementary School.

A spokesperson with Chicago Public Schools shared the following statement with FOX 32 Chicago on Sunday: "With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by this tragedy."

"Sarabi has the best personality, just big personality," said Kelley. "And that girl was funny, I’m telling you we would crack up with her all the time. She was a great kid."

Sadly, her life was taken in the same way she lost her mom several years ago – by gun violence.

"Something needs to be done. Something has to change," said Kelley. "And just something so senseless like that cut her life short at 8 years old, it just doesn’t make sense."

A weapon was recovered at the scene and Area 5 detectives are investigating.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Office of Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Cook County State's Attorney Office for statements in response to this tragedy, but did not immediately hear back.

FOX 32's Kasey Chronis and the Associated Press contributed to this report.