Chicago man fatally stabbed another man in East Garfield Park, police say

A Chicago man is accused of fatally stabbing another man in East Garfield Park earlier this summer.

Warren Gardner, 35, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, Gardner allegedly participated in the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old man on June 28 in the 100 block of North Hamlin.

He was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.