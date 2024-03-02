Chicago man found dead on kitchen floor after being stabbed by someone he knew: police

A man was stabbed inside his Brighton Park home Friday afternoon.

At about 4:41 p.m., a 48-year-old man was inside his home in the 4200 block of South California when someone he knew stabbed him in the right groin area, the Chicago Police Department said.

The man was found unresponsive in the kitchen on the floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives continue to investigate.