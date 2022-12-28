Chicago man found shot to death in Oak Park

A man died after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in west suburban Oak Park.

Police officers were called to 14 Chicago Ave., around 8:38 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They discovered 27-year-old Dennis Johnson at the rear of the facility suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead while being transported by a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, officials said.

Oak Park police believe Johnson was targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800.