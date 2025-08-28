Chicago man freed from ICE detention after more than 3 months

The Brief Ernesto Toledo, a green card holder living in Chicago for nearly 20 years, was detained at O’Hare after returning from his sister’s funeral in the Philippines. ICE told him he faced deportation for a crime committed more than a decade ago, despite having long since built a life as a businessman, husband, and father. His family says he endured harsh conditions, including five days in a freezing room at O’Hare and four days in another ICE center with no beds and broken showers.



A Chicago man picked up by immigration agents at O’Hare International Airport on June 19 is finally getting out of ICE detention in Kentucky, more than three months later.

What we know:

Ernesto Toledo, a green card holder who has lived in Chicago for nearly 20 years, is a businessman, husband, and father.

He was arrested and shackled after returning from his sister’s funeral in the Philippines. ICE told him he was being deported for a crime he committed more than a decade ago.

"This kind of detention is new under the Trump administration. We were not previously seeing green card holders with 15-year-old misdemeanor convictions being detained at the airport when they re-enter the country," said immigration attorney Louise Carhart.

His family says he was held at O’Hare for five days in a room so cold it gave him cold exposure.

He was then moved to another ICE center, where he spent four days with no beds and broken showers.