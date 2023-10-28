Chicago man gets 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting suburban Hyatt employee at gunpoint

article

A man was sentenced to 88 years behind bars after sexually assaulting a woman at a suburban hotel in 2019.

Julius Ramsey, 41, allegedly forced a female employee at Oak Brook's Hyatt House into a vacant room at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors say Ramsey sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions at the same hotel. On Sept 9, 2019 at 11:20 a.m., he forced her into a room and assaulted her again, put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

The victim was able to escape and reported the assault. Officers arrived to the Hyatt House located on 22nd Street just before noon.

Police found a firearm in the hotel room being rented by Ramsey. Prosecutors say Ramsey's DNA was also a match to a sample collected from the victim.

Ramsey was voluntarily interviewed by the Oak Brook police on Sept. 12 and was subsequently arrested. He was charged the next day with criminal sexual assault with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and criminal sexual abuse.

He was denied bail and has been held at the DuPage County Jail since.

On May 20, 2021, Ramsey appeared in court for a three-day trial where he was found guilty on all three charges.