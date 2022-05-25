Chicago man getting new trial after 23 years behind bars

After spending 23 years behind bars for murder, a Chicago man is getting a new trial.

Lawyers for David Gecht say his case is the 22nd overturned conviction tied to Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Attorneys say Gecht was 18 years old, when he was allegedly beaten into a false confession.

On Wednesday, a judge overturned the 1999 conviction and ordered that Gecht receive a new trial.

Gecht was not at Wednesday afternoon's news conference with his family, as the state may appeal the ruling.

Guevara has asserted his fifth amendment rights not to incriminate himself in this case.

Two years ago, the state’s attorney announced a review of Guevara-related convictions.