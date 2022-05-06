Man and girl charged with fatal shooting of motorist in Albany Park

Two people have been charged with fatally shooting a motorist last year in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

On Dec. 11, a 20-year-old man was driving in the 3700 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when he was fatally struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Chicago police officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task force arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl Thursday in connection with the shooting, police said.

Hader Garcia and the 17-year-old girl, who was not named because she's a juvenile, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.

Hader Garcia, 18 | Chicago police

Garcia was also charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder in connection with a separate incident on Dec. 15 where two females were shot at in the 4700 block of North Avers Avenue in Albany Park.

He also faces first-degree murder charges stemming from a Dec. 18 drive-by shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Richard Robinette was stopped at a traffic light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when Garcia pulled alongside him in a stolen SUV and fired from the driver’s seat, striking the man multiple times, prosecutors said.

Garcia was later seen posing for a selfie holding the 9mm handgun he used to shoot Robinette, according to prosecutors.

Garcia was due in bond court Friday.