Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:15 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:34 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 7:56 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, McHenry County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:30 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Man, 18, charged with shooting 36-year-old man to death

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Old Irving Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Hader Garcia, 18 | Chicago police

OLD IRVING PARK - An 18-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after police say he shot a man who was sitting in a car in Old Irving Park

According to police, on Dec. 18, 2021, in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road, Hader Garcia shot and killed a 36-year-old man who was inside a car, stopped at a red light. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Garcia was arrested Thursday in the 4700 block of N. Central Park. 

Garcia is due in central bond court Friday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 