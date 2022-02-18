Man, 18, charged with shooting 36-year-old man to death

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after police say he shot a man who was sitting in a car in Old Irving Park.

According to police, on Dec. 18, 2021, in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road, Hader Garcia shot and killed a 36-year-old man who was inside a car, stopped at a red light.

Garcia was arrested Thursday in the 4700 block of N. Central Park.

Garcia is due in central bond court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.