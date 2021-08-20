Chicago man has fractured nose, staples in head after group of teens attack him downtown

There have been numerous reports and a community alert about people being beaten and robbed in downtown Chicago.

A Chicago man who was attacked last night was treated at Stroger Hospital and told his story to FOX 32.

David Osorio had parked his car in River North on Huron between Wells and Franklin at 11:48 p.m. Thursday.

He noticed about 8 teenagers coming toward him.

He said he tried to avoid them but they attacked for no reason, punching his face and knocking him to the ground.

He ran back to his car and the group followed him and tried to open the doors.

He says they smashed his windshield. But he was able to drive away.

He tried calling police, but instead went to Stroger Hospital.

When he was released, his parents picked him up.

"They punched me in my face. I fell on the ground and was bleeding I think I was unconscious for a while, because I was trying to get up and I couldn't do it," said Osorio. After a while I was able to stand up and I went to my car and I was shocked."

Osorio has worked as an Uber driver in Chicago and says he never felt unsafe in the city until now,.

"I always felt safe in Chicago until last night. People say it's not safe and I say no, Chicago is a beautiful city. But I don't know any more," said Osorio. "It was traumatic, it can happen to anyone. Be safe, take precautions. This was downtown, it should be safe."

Osorio has staples in his head, a fractured nose and mandible and a black eye. He says he wants people to know about the dangers of downtown.