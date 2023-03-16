Chicago man held on $5M bond after woman found strangled to death in Zion

A Chicago man was charged after a 38-year-old woman was strangled to death in Zion earlier this week.

Craig Larsen, 50, was charged with first-degree murder.

The Zion Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue at 11 a.m. on Monday when the victim was found unresponsive by a family member.

Police say the woman had been dead for "some time" and that she was last seen alive two days prior.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Investigators found signs of a struggle. The Lake County Coroner’s Office along with evidence technicians from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force were called for further investigation.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday revealed the woman died by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Kristin Pitak.

While the woman lived alone, neighbors reported that she had a male friend who frequented her apartment. Investigators say the man was later identified as Larsen.

Detectives said Larsen made unsolicited comments about the victim's death when they spoke with him. He also had fresh cuts and scratches on his face, hands and arms.

Larsen appeared in bond court this week and was ordered to be held at the Lake County Jail with a bond of $5 million.