Chicago man hit with charges after high-speed police chase, possessing stolen gun, driving drunk: ISP

A Chicago man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase while intoxicated over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 10:32 a.m., Illinois State Police received information that an automated license plate reader picked up on a stolen Infiniti vehicle.

Officers observed the Infiniti on northbound Interstate 94 near 33rd Street, police said. The stolen vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and being tracked by a Chicago police helicopter.

The Infiniti eventually stopped on its own near Augusta Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue, police said. The driver exited and began walking away from the vehicle.

As officers closed in on the suspect, he got back into the Infiniti and fled the scene.

The Infiniti then sideswiped a state police squad car and struck a Lincoln passenger car in an intersection where it became disabled, police said.

The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. He was identified as 23-year-old Diarry Stinson.

Diarry Stinson | Illinois State Police

Stinson and the driver of the Lincoln that was struck were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A loaded and stolen firearm was located by officers, police said.

Stinson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Battery, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Resisting Arrest, and multiple IVC violations.

Stinson is awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing.