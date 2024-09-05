Chicago man charged with stealing merchandise from home improvement stores

article

A man has been charged with stealing from a pair of home improvement stores last month on Chicago's North and South sides.

Dewayne Lasley, 53, allegedly stole merchandise at least seven times from stores in the 1300 block of North Ashland Avenue and the 7900 block of South Cicero Avenue between Aug. 22-23, according to police.

Lasley was arrested Wednesday in Burnside. He was charged with seven felony counts of retail theft greater than $300 and one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise.

Lasley has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.