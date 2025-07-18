Chicago man identified in fatal I-94 crash near Northbrook

The Brief A Chicago man killed in a Wednesday morning crash on I-94 has been identified. Authorities say 60-year-old Jianzhong Tan died from blunt force injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.



A Chicago man has been identified as the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-94 near Northbrook earlier this week.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police and the Northbrook Fire Department responded at around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday to northbound I-94, just north of Dundee Road, after reports of a crash with multiple injuries.

Emergency crews found a Toyota Sienna minivan with significant damage in a construction zone. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 60-year-old Jianzhong Tan, was taken to Endeavor Health Highland Park Hospital, where he died in the emergency room.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Thursday, determining that Tan died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.