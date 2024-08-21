Chicago man indicted after drug-soaked papers found in jail uniform: sheriff's office

article

A Chicago man being held at the Cook County Jail has been indicted after investigators said they found dozens of pieces of drug-soaked paper in his pants.

Keon Brown, 22, was indicted Tuesday on one count of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony.

His charge stems after a sergeant conducted a routine pat-down search on Brown on May 28, when they found 14 homemade envelopes in his possession.

Each of the envelopes contained two strips of suspected drug-soaked paper that was hidden in a glove inside of Brown's DOC uniform pants, the sheriff's office said.

The strips were sent to the Illinois State Crime Lab for further testing. Authorities said the results showed that the papers were positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Brown has remained in custody since Oct. 2023, when he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Brown is the 38th person charged in connection with possession or smuggling drug-soaked paper into the jail so far this year.

RELATED: Cook County corrections deputy arrested for trying to smuggle drug-soaked paper into jail, officials say