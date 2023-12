Chicago man, juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint on West Side

article

Two people have been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

Brian Davis, 19, of Chicago, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, the juvenile and Davis allegedly took property from a 28-year-old man in the 2400 block of West Taylor Street.

The two were arrested less than 20 minutes later and charged accordingly.

Davis's detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.