Chicago man killed in motorcycle crash in St. Charles

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash Sunday in St. Charles.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at 4:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of North 5th Avenue and found Jorge Perez, 24, unresponsive, St. Charles police said. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information, Perez was riding a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle northbound on 5th Avenue when he drove into southbound lanes to pass two vehicles and struck a green Ford Escape head-on, police said.

Witnesses indicated Perez, of Chicago, was traveling with a large group of motorcycles and was trying to catch up to the group when he tried to pass the vehicles, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by St. Charles police.