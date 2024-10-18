Chicago man learns sentence for sex trafficking a minor

A Chicago man was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week for sex trafficking a minor.

William McBeth, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of interstate transportation of an individual with the intent that she engage in prostitution, according to prosecutors.

In December 2015, McBeth enticed a 15-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts. McBeth advertised sex services online and arranged for the girl to meet with individuals who responded.

McBeth then took the girl to hotels and residences in Chicago and surrounding suburbs to engage in commercial sex, prosecutors said. On at least one occasion, McBeth brought the victim from Wisconsin back to Illinois for commercial sex.

He also gave the victim drugs and alcohol to keep her working.

McBeth kept most of the proceeds from the encounters, spending some of the money on a new car for himself.

In addition to his 12-year sentence, McBeth will have to pay $66,594.50 in restitution to his victim.