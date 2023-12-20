Chicago man allegedly shot and killed a 54-year-old victim on the Near West Side: police

article

A Chicago man is facing murder charges in the death of a 54-year-old victim on the city's Near West Side earlier this year.

Alex Rodriguez, 57, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder (other forcible felony).

At about 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 16, Rodriguez allegedly fatally shot a 54-year-old victim in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Rodriguez Tuesday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.