Chicago man on probation posted online sex ads of 19-year-old woman, forced her to have sex for money

A Chicago man is accused of posting online sex advertisements of a 19-year-old woman and forcing her to have sex for money.

Erik Johnson, 24, was charged with promoting prostitution and promoting prostitution for profit.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Police Special Victim’s Vice Unit were alerted Tuesday by the Department of Children and Family Services about Johnson, who was allegedly posting online sex advertisements of the victim.

While investigating the matter, police determined that Johnson then arranged encounters and forced the victim to have sex for money.

Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday. He was on federal probation for a 2020 unlawful transportation of firearms conviction.

He appeared in court Thursday, where he received an $80,000 bond with electronic monitoring.