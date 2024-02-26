Chicago man charged after punching CTA employee: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested after he allegedly punched a CTA employee in South Loop on Sunday.

Derrel Ward, 41, hit a CTA worker with a closed fist in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, according to police.

He was arrested at 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Wabash less than 30 minutes after he attacked the 42-year-old man.

Ward was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Monday.