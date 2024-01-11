Chicago man punched pregnant girlfriend before hitting suburban cop with his car: prosecutors

A Chicago man will remain locked up through his trial after allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend and hitting a suburban cop with his car on Wednesday.

Around 10 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a domestic disturbance report at the AMC Theaters located at 600 Oakbrook Center.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered 22-year-old Daveon Taylor who police said was quickly leaving the area. He allegedly ran from the officers to his car, and when he was pulling out, brushed up against an officer's leg with his vehicle.

Taylor also hit an Oak Brook police squad car with his vehicle before driving away and blowing through two stop lights, prosecutors said.

About a half hour later, Wheaton police officers pulled Taylor over near Rooselvelt Road and Lambert Road and took him into custody.

Daveon Taylor

An investigation revealed that before Taylor left the movie theater, he became upset with his pregnant girlfriend and punched her in the face. Then, in the lobby, Taylor and one of his friends became involved in a physical altercation, where Taylor hit his friend with a cardboard sign and smashed the friend's cellphone on the ground, according to prosecutors.

Taylor then allegedly took his girlfriend's cellphone and fled the scene, which is when he encountered the police.

"I find it disgusting that this individual allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend in the face and then cowardly fled the scene, striking a squad car while he attempted to avoid the consequences for his actions," said Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis.

Taylor is facing four felony charges and multiple misdemeanors. His next court date is set for Jan. 29.