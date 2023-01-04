Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors

article

A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister.

Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Tashawna Anderson, 26, had been attending a birthday party with her 32-year-old sister at the 10pin Bowling Lounge at 330 N. State St. when they spotted McMahan arrive at the bowling alley with his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Anderson called McMahan’s former girlfriend, 27, and she arrived at the bowling alley a short time later but was not able to get inside, prosecutors said.

When McMahan and his girlfriend left the bowling alley, McMahan’s former girlfriend began arguing with them as they walked to McMahan’s car on Kinzie street, prosecutors said. McMahan’s girlfriend called police, then allegedly drove McMahan’s car back to the bowling alley with McMahan in the passenger seat.

Outside the bowling alley, Anderson and the former girlfriend were met by a fourth woman who had gotten a gun from her car and placed it in her purse, prosecutors said. The woman had a valid FOID card and a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

McMahan’s girlfriend called police again when the woman with the gun in her purse tapped on the car’s passenger side window. McMahan got out and punched her in the face, prosecutors said.

As she fell to the ground, McMahan fired several shots, striking Anderson in the chest and wounding Anderson’s sister in the leg, prosecutors said. McMahan also allegedly fired at his former girlfriend but she was able to escape unhurt.

McMahan got back into the car and it drove off, prosecutors said. Anderson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, and McMahan’s girlfriend later talked to police in a conversation recor

ded by an officer’s body camera. She led them to a car where a .40-caliber pistol was recovered that matched the shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said.

McMahan was allegedly identified as the shooter by witnesses. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, records show.

Assistant Public Defender Julie Koehler argued that McMahan’s girlfriend had twice called police and that he "didn’t initiate any of these events," adding that this was "clearly a case where McMahan has a self-defense case."

Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said because McMahan was charged with first-degree murder and accused of firing the fatal shot, the judge was required by law to hold him without bail.

"Judge, there was only one gun fired that night and it was fired by the defendant," McCord Rodgers said.

Judge Ankur Srivastava agreed and set McMahan’s next court appearance for Jan. 24.