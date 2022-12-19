Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism

A Chicago man is one of 16 people being honored with the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes acts of heroism.

Last June, 20-year-old Anthony Perry was waiting for a train when he saw a man who was being electrocuted after being pushed onto the tracks during a fight.

Perry jumped off the platform and pulled the man to safety while being shocked himself.

The medal was first established in 1904. Each recipient receives a financial grant.

After Perry saved the man on the tracks, Chicago philanthropist Early Walker – founder of the ‘I’m Telling, Don't Shoot' organization – surprised Perry with a new car.