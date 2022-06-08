Man who saved victim who fell on CTA tracks receives car for his heroism

Chicago philanthropist Early Walker, founder of the ‘I’m Telling, Don't Shoot' organization surprised the Good Samaritan who saved a man's life who fell on CTA tracks with a car.

A video went viral earlier this week that showed the Good Samaritan, 20-year-old Anthony Perry, saving the life of a man who fell on the CTA train tracks during a fight.

The incident took place Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at the 69th Street Red Line station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A 32-year-old victim was waiting for a train when another man approached him and spit on him. A fight then broke out, and both men ended up on the tracks, as a CTA train rolled in and stopped just inches from the two men.

The offender was able to jump back onto the train platform.

The victim, however, made contact with the electrified third rail and suffered injuries.

That’s when Perry stepped in to help. He jumped down on the tracks and lifted the victim off the electrified third rail.

"There was a lady, I guess she had medical experience. She was talking me through on what to do. I feel like that was an angel from God. I ended up doing chest compressions and turning him on his side until the fire department got there," said Perry.

Perry says he sustained minor burns from briefly touching the rail.

The CTA says both the victim and suspect came in contact with the third rail. The victim sustained a burn to his left leg, abrasions to the mouth, and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The offender was also injured and is in serious condition.

"Anthony thought of the victim and not necessarily himself in this quick decision to save the victim’s life. He then took careful instructions to perform CPR and saved a person’s life who laid hopelessly on a live track." said Early Walker.

The CTA released the following statement.

"If CTA personnel sees someone on the tracks, or is notified by a customer, CTA employees immediately inform our Control Center to remove power to the third rail. Any customer witnessing a person on the tracks should also notify CTA personnel immediately, or call 911. They should never try to enter the right of way, or try to remove the person themselves, as they risk electrocution."