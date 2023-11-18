Chicago man released from custody after skipping court date for prostitution charges

article

A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear for his first court date after he was caught promoting prostitution last month.

Marcus Brewer was charged with promoting prostitution on October 20 following an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Vice unit.

The sheriff's office says Brewer rented rooms for the victim and provided the victim security during encounters with men.

Brewer was cited and released. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear at his initial court hearing scheduled for Oct 24.

He was arrested at a motel in the 1600 block of Naperville Wheaton Road in Naperville by a fugitive taskforce on Nov. 15.

Brewer appeared for a hearing on Thursday, where he was ordered released from custody with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21.