Chicago man led police on high-speed chase in stolen car in Elmhurst: prosecutors

Pretrial release was denied Tuesday for a Chicago man accused of leading suburban police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car and crashing into an Elmhurst fire truck.

DuPage County prosecutors said Terrance Griggs, 24, sped away from a traffic stop in a Lexus that was reported stolen out of Chicago around 12:25 a.m. at I-290 and York Road in Elmhurst. Griggs allegedly hit speeds of 88 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Griggs then struck an Elmhurst fire engine, causing roughly $10,000 in damage. He also hit a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas. The Lexus came to a stop behind a business in the 500 block of North Michigan Street, where Griggs got out of the vehicle and ran, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody roughly 15 minutes later in the 500 block of Willow Street when he tried to get into an Uber.

Griggs, of Chicago's Near West Side, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.