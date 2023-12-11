Chicago man robbed 15-year-old boy on CTA platform: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen boy at gunpoint on a CTA platform in Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Taveon Daniel, 21, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Daniel allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint while on the CTA platform in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested Daniel less than 30 minutes after the robbery occurred in the 100 block of West 62nd Street.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.