Chicago man robbed multiple victims, stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a span of two hours: police

A Chicago man is accused of robbing multiple people and stealing a vehicle at gunpoint within two hours of each other Monday morning.

Jorge Gonzales, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two felony counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

June 26 at 5:20 a.m. – 600 block of South Plymouth Court — Attempted to take property from a 52-year-old woman while armed with a firearm.

June 26 at 5:30 a.m. – 600 block of South State Street — Took property from a 27-year-old man at gunpoint.

June 26 at 5:35 a.m. – 0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue — Attempted to take property from a 36-year-old man at gunpoint.

June 26 at 6:00 a.m. - 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue — Took property from a 31-year-old man at gunpoint.

June 26 at 6:50 a.m. - 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue — Took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 22-year-old man.

Gonzalez was arrested on the Kennedy Expressway Monday and charged accordingly.