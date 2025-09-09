Chicago man robbed postal carrier on South Side, police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Chicago’s South Side last year.

Joshua Walder, of Chicago, was charged with robbery, burglary and four counts of theft of government property, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

What we know:

On Nov. 14, Walder allegedly approached the letter carrier in the 6200 block of S. Evans Avenue in Woodlawn and demanded postal property while threatening to use force, police said.

He then illegally entered a USPS vehicle and stole mail, they added.

"This arrest is a statement that violent crime against USPS employees will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge, Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in a statement. "The Postal Inspection Service will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal employees and customers."

The Postal Service Inspection also noted that the Chicago Police Department with its assistance in the investigation.

The public can help keep letter carriers safe by reporting suspicious activity to 1-877-876-2455 or online at uspis.gov/report.