Chicago man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her two kids in Matteson

A man is on the run after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and her two children earlier this month.

Police issued a nationwide arrest warrant for 43-year-old Lander D. Coleman of Chicago.

On May 18 at 1:27 a.m., Matteson police officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodgate Drive for a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they located three gunshot victims inside the home.

The resident, her juvenile child and adult daughter were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

The children have since been released and are recovering from their wounds, but the mother remains hospitalized.

While investigating, police determined the shooting suspect was the woman's ex-boyfriend and that this was an isolated domestic incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.